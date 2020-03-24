A Maud man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Seminole County.
Mark Thomas was westbound on EW 1330, less than a mile east of Old 99, when his 2019 Polaris RZR crossed the center line, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The vehicle collided head on with an eastbound 2000 Dodge truck driven by Ada resident Kara Dew.
Thomas was pinned inside his vehicle for nearly three hours.
Thomas, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries, but Dew, 29, was not injured.
Both vehicles were equipped with seat belts, but it was unknown if Thomas and Dew were using them, according to the report. Dew’s truck was equipped with an air bag, but it was not deployed.
Thomas’ condition at the time of the wreck and the cause of the collision are under investigation, according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.