Matthew Folsom named Training and Career Development executive officer

Matthew Folsom

 

Governor Bill Ano­atubby has appointed Chickasaw citizen Matthew Folsom executive officer of Training and Career Development in the Chickasaw Nation Department of Interior Services.

Mr. Folsom began his new re­sponsibilities March 8. He previ­ously served as director of Train­ing and Career Development.

“Matthew Folsom understands the important connection be­tween offering Chickasaw Nation employees the tools to succeed and their capability to enhance the quality of life of the Chicka­saw people,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “His experience, critical knowledge and skills, dedication and servant-leader mindset make him well-suited to this position.”

His duties include managing all aspects of training and career de­velopment for Chickasaw Nation employees.

“We want to ensure all employ­ees are set up for success so we can better support the mission of the Chickasaw Nation,” Mr. Fol­som said. “The mission of Chicka­saw Nation employees and lead­ership is ‘to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people’.”

With more than 50 employees, Mr. Folsom’s group operates four training centers. Those include the southern region training center at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, the Carl Albert Service Center in Ada, the central region training center adjacent to the Artesian Hotel in Sulphur, and the northern region training center in Newcastle.

Mr. Folsom’s group provides training and development op­portunities to Chickasaw Nation employees. Trainings include new hire orientation, core leadership program and operational train­ings, as well as various customer service and professional develop­ment courses.

In addition, hundreds of online courses are available to provide employees with e-learning train­ing opportunities.

Fast-track leadership train­ing also a priority. The program identifies talented employees within the Chickasaw Nation De­partment of Commerce who will receive specialized training to prepare them for leadership roles within Commerce facilities.

The department also serves Spanish-speaking employees by offering sessions in Spanish, as well as the English as a Second Language program at the south­ern region training center. This team also offers Spanish classes for non-Spanish-speaking em­ployees.

“We also have a professional development team which sup­ports the Chickasaw Leadership Academy and other certification trainings, like administrative pro­fessionals and defensive driving,” Mr. Folsom said.

Additionally, Mr. Folsom’s group works in tandem with other departments to provide employees with the opportunity to participate in the Individual Development Plan (IDP) program through customer service, leader­ship and other personal develop­ment training.

“I have a great team,” Mr. Fol­som said. “We are constantly examining how to improve the training of employees, preparing them for the most success pos­sible and looking at how to best prepare all employees to support the mission of the Chickasaw Na­tion now and in the future.”

Mr. Folsom has worked for the Chickasaw Nation for about a decade. He began his career in Youth Services.

His wife, Courtney, is a self-em­ployed mental health counselor. The couple has two sons, Yab­sira, 19, who graduated recently from Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla., and Joseph, 13, a seventh-grade student.

“I am humbled and honored to accept this position,” Mr. Fol­som said. “I have some big shoes to fill,” he said, praising his su­pervisor Carol McCurdy who was promoted to Chickasaw Nation Undersecretary of Human Re­sources. “She is amazing and did a wonderful job in helping me prepare for this.”

Working for the Chickasaw Na­tion is a family tradition for Mr. Folsom.

“Both my parents worked and retired from the Chickasaw Na­tion,” he said. “They took a lot of pride in working for the Chicka­saw Nation and instilled in me that same pride. I knew the mis­sion they served long before I be­came a working adult.”

Mr. Folsom’s parents, Michael and Marce, both worked at River­wind Casino. His mother finished her career in the Chickasaw Na­tion School-to-Work program.

“Being able to serve the Chick­asaw people and the Chickasaw Nation is humbling,” Mr. Folsom said. “I appreciate Governor Anoatubby’s leadership and all of the people in leadership posi­tions who have helped me. I know they have trust and faith in me and have high expectations to fully prepare our employees to meet the mission and provide unequaled customer service.”

