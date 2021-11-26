Matthew Folsom named Training and Career Development executive officer

Governor Bill Anoatubby has appointed Chickasaw citizen Matthew Folsom executive officer of Training and Career Development in the Chickasaw Nation Department of Interior Services.
Mr. Folsom began his new responsibilities March 8. He previously served as director of Training and Career Development.
“Matthew Folsom understands the important connection between offering Chickasaw Nation employees the tools to succeed and their capability to enhance the quality of life of the Chickasaw people,” Gov. Anoatubby said. “His experience, critical knowledge and skills, dedication and servant-leader mindset make him well-suited to this position.”
His duties include managing all aspects of training and career development for Chickasaw Nation employees.
“We want to ensure all employees are set up for success so we can better support the mission of the Chickasaw Nation,” Mr. Folsom said. “The mission of Chickasaw Nation employees and leadership is ‘to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people’.”
With more than 50 employees, Mr. Folsom’s group operates four training centers. Those include the southern region training center at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, the Carl Albert Service Center in Ada, the central region training center adjacent to the Artesian Hotel in Sulphur, and the northern region training center in Newcastle.
Mr. Folsom’s group provides training and development opportunities to Chickasaw Nation employees. Trainings include new hire orientation, core leadership program and operational trainings, as well as various customer service and professional development courses.
In addition, hundreds of online courses are available to provide employees with e-learning training opportunities.
Fast-track leadership training also a priority. The program identifies talented employees within the Chickasaw Nation Department of Commerce who will receive specialized training to prepare them for leadership roles within Commerce facilities.
The department also serves Spanish-speaking employees by offering sessions in Spanish, as well as the English as a Second Language program at the southern region training center. This team also offers Spanish classes for non-Spanish-speaking employees.
“We also have a professional development team which supports the Chickasaw Leadership Academy and other certification trainings, like administrative professionals and defensive driving,” Mr. Folsom said.
Additionally, Mr. Folsom’s group works in tandem with other departments to provide employees with the opportunity to participate in the Individual Development Plan (IDP) program through customer service, leadership and other personal development training.
“I have a great team,” Mr. Folsom said. “We are constantly examining how to improve the training of employees, preparing them for the most success possible and looking at how to best prepare all employees to support the mission of the Chickasaw Nation now and in the future.”
Mr. Folsom has worked for the Chickasaw Nation for about a decade. He began his career in Youth Services.
His wife, Courtney, is a self-employed mental health counselor. The couple has two sons, Yabsira, 19, who graduated recently from Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla., and Joseph, 13, a seventh-grade student.
“I am humbled and honored to accept this position,” Mr. Folsom said. “I have some big shoes to fill,” he said, praising his supervisor Carol McCurdy who was promoted to Chickasaw Nation Undersecretary of Human Resources. “She is amazing and did a wonderful job in helping me prepare for this.”
Working for the Chickasaw Nation is a family tradition for Mr. Folsom.
“Both my parents worked and retired from the Chickasaw Nation,” he said. “They took a lot of pride in working for the Chickasaw Nation and instilled in me that same pride. I knew the mission they served long before I became a working adult.”
Mr. Folsom’s parents, Michael and Marce, both worked at Riverwind Casino. His mother finished her career in the Chickasaw Nation School-to-Work program.
“Being able to serve the Chickasaw people and the Chickasaw Nation is humbling,” Mr. Folsom said. “I appreciate Governor Anoatubby’s leadership and all of the people in leadership positions who have helped me. I know they have trust and faith in me and have high expectations to fully prepare our employees to meet the mission and provide unequaled customer service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.