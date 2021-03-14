Masonic Lodge #118 recently presented two organizations with donations benefiting the students and community of Stratford.
Stratford PAWS assisted the Stratford High School Student Council with a winter project that resulted in the purchase of Christmas presents for Stratford students in need. The collaboration resulted in providing gifts for 63 children this year. In addition to these gifts, PAWS members and Student Council members assembled 22 Christmas ‘dinner’ boxes that included the ingredients needed to cook a warm Christmas meal, including a ham! Stratford PAWS was able to also provide another 11 Christmas dinner boxes, 10 new coats, and 10 new pairs of shoes for those that needed them at the Stratford Housing Authority. This BIG project would not have been possible without the $3,500 match from the Masonic Lodge. We would also love to thank those that “adopted” a box in our Adopt a Box program, and to the Stratford Housing Authority for allowing us the space to assemble and distribute boxes and presents.
Lodge members assisted Chandler-Watts Memorial Library with setting up last spring’s bookfair and provided a $2000 matching donation to be used for needs such as books, equipment, and technology. Librarian, Teresia Harrison, has received support from the Masonic Lodge since 2008. “Members of our local lodge really value our children and our community. It is because of their support that through the years, 110 students were able to experience international travel in 8 different countries learning about culture, art, nature, and more. Our masons have also been avid supporters of our library program for the past several years, making a huge difference in the quality of books and resources we are able to offer our students.”
The Stratford Masonic Lodge continually supports Stratford students and teachers by recognizing the “Teacher of Today” and “Student of Today.” In addition, they also sponsor the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma’s annual essay contest, naming one male and one female essay winner from among Stratford High School’s senior students.
Members of the Stratford PAWS Association and the Chandler-Watts Memorial Library staff would like to express their appreciation for the support of Stratford Masonic Lodge #118.
