Masonic Charity Foundation funds senior hearing aids through School for the Deaf grant

A donation by the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma will provide hearing aids to low income seniors through a second, generous grant to Oklahoma School for the Deaf.
“OSD is proud to be the home of the statewide Equipment Distribution Program,” Chris Dvorak, OSD superintendent, said. “We are grateful for the continued generosity the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma has shown for this very important service to seniors across this state.”
Dvorak estimates OSD will serve approximately 187 senior citizens with the donated funds.
OSD’s Senior Citizens Hearing Aid Program is part of the school’s Equipment Distribution Program, which provides technology and adaptive equipment to eligible Oklahomans who are deaf, hard of hearing, deaf-blind and those with speech communication needs.
“The Masonic Charity Foundation’s original grant in 2018 enabled OSD staff to serve 740 Oklahoma seniors with significant hearing loss and clear a significant waiting list for services,” Traci Prince, director of outreach and educational interpreter resources, explained.
Sarah Jameson, OSD administrative coordinator, supervises the program and various other projects on the school campus.
Brandy Johnson, Equipment Distribution Program coordinator, works directly with Oklahomans served by the program, including seniors receiving hearing aids.
“The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma's support of the Senior Citizens Hearing Aid Program is another way our fraternity supports seniors' needs across the state,” John Logan, Masonic Charity Foundation executive director said. “This program truly changes the lives of those whose hearing is restored.”
Before the Charity Foundation stepped in, OSD served only 150 seniors per year with funding allocated to the hearing aid program. Many remained on waiting lists for years.
“Because program funding is tied to dwindling landline telephone usage, the benevolence of donors like the Masons is critical in making up the difference,” Dvorak said. “It means so much to Oklahoma seniors.”
OSD is a division of Oklahoma Rehabilitation Services.
For more information about OSD’s Senior Citizens Hearing Aid Program or other services for Oklahomans who are deaf or hard of hearing, please visit https://www.osd.k12.ok.us/255639_2 or contact Johnson by phone at 580-622-4913, videophone for the deaf at 405-294-3977 or bjohnson@osd.k12.ok.us.
