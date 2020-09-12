Mask ordinance continues in Ada

The Ada City Council voted Tuesday to extend the mask ordinance aimed at helping curve the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The ordinance directs all non-exempt individuals to wear facial masks for shields in public places (indoors or outdoors) if they cannot maintain social distancing of six-feet or more. The ordinance is effective until Monday, September 21 at 10 p.m.
Individuals not exempt from the ordinance face a $100 fine for failing to comply with the order.
Exemptions can be found on the City of Ada website at adaok.com.
The council will revisit the ordinance at the next meeting on Monday, September 21 and determine at that time whether adjustments need to be made.
