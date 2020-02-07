Marriages From Staff Reports Feb 7, 2020 8 hrs ago David Eugene Smith and Regina Austelene Castle Logan Scott Logsdon and Emily Kathryn Nunley Napoleon Moss Iii and Virtuous Nicole Larry Tags David Eugene Regina Austelene Castle Nicole Larry Logan Scott Logsdon Emily Kathryn Nunley Marriage Smith Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries REED, Brenda Nov 19, 1955 - Feb 5, 2020 STONEWALL [ndash] Brenda June Reed, 64, of Stonewall passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Stonewall. Memorial services are at 2 p.m. Monday at Blue Baptist Church in Connerville. MCCREARY, Arletta Jan 10, 1933 - Feb 4, 2020 DAVIS, Lexie May 25, 2000 - Feb 3, 2020 ODOM, April Apr 1, 1965 - Feb 5, 2020 ADA [ndash] April Dawn Odom, 54 of Ada, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Pecos, Texas. Services are pending at this time. REED, Brenda Nov 19, 1955 - Feb 6, 2020 STONEWALL [ndash] Brenda June Reed, 64 of Stonewall, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Stonewall. Services are pending at this time. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect dead in Allen stand-offArmed standoff in AllenSchool closings for WednesdayCrash closes Main Street in ByngRollover crash blocks North BroadwayAda's Burgess has helped turn things around at Murray StateOHP cites 'porting' as explanation for damage to Allen homeAnoatubby: Gaming dispute is about renewal, not ratesUpdated to include new warning: winter storm could bring heavy snowAda police identify armed robbery suspect Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.