Marriages From Staff Reports Jan 23, 2020 17 hrs ago Marriages licenses granted as of 11 a.m Jan. 21 in Pontotoc County Marriage of Zachary Sebastian Roberts and Antinea Clinisha Toney Marriage of Dustin Mitchell Anderson and Linda Marie Dill Tags Marriage License Marriage Dill Zachary Sebastian Roberts Linda Marie Dustin Mitchell Anderson Pontotoc County Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries PIPER, Brian May 1, 1988 - Jan 17, 2020 WELBORN, Orange Jun 4, 1953 - Jan 13, 2020 HARDIN, Naomi May 23, 1931 - Jan 20, 2020 WILEY, David Sep 8, 1941 - Jan 18, 2020 BLACK, Donald Dec 1, 1927 - Jan 16, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDollar General in Konawa closes without explanationUPDATE: No gun involved in Walmart arrestAda man armed with knife charged in Walmart theftOne injured in two-vehicle crash on cloverleafCrash injures two on SH 3 near StonewallAda Schools to see $149,270 reduction in state aidEaton reaches milestone on special nightNew Roff gym to host first games ThursdayKonawa man injured in Seminole County accidentAda woman charged with child neglect Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.