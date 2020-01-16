HAILEYVILLE [ndash] Services for Gary Dewayne Dove, 72, of Haileyville and formerly of Ada will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Clifton Loman will officiate. Mr. Dove died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at a nursing home in Hartshorne. He was born July 20, 194…
ADA [ndash] Faye Yvonne Foster, 74, of Ada passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Ada. Services are at 2 p.m. Friday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Golden officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Ada.
ADA [ndash] Robert Alan Trout, 40, of Ada passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Ada. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Maxwell Cemetery in Oil Center.
ADA [ndash] Ronnie Lee Trout, 74, of Ada passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Ada. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Interment will follow at Maxwell Cemetery in Oil Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.