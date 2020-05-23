Divorces
Colt Lee Mccargish and Cambrylin Kay Mccargish, May 19.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 2:10 pm
ADA [ndash] Lillian Spence, 83, of Ada, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] On Wednesday, March 20, 2020, Dr. William A. Carter passed away at age 84. William was born Sept. 16, 1935, in Ada, to George and Flora (Summers) Carter. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in education from East Central University and began his teaching career at Union Hi…
ADA [ndash] Lluvia Siouxla Lopez, 10, of Ada, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Ada. Services are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home at this time.
