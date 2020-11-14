Marriages
Dakota Lee Cao and Cassidy Deena-Rae Ardrey.
Garrette Westly Wall and Amber Denise Couey.
Divorces
Elion Matoshi and Ariana Itzel Matoshi.
Maria Lopez Charqueno and Florencio Charqueno.
Douglas Jay Williams and Cynthia Lee-Ann Williams.
William Driver and Ashlyn Driver.
Allison Ann Presgrove and Cassidy Scott Presgrove.
Janice Lea Mcanally and Alvin James Mcanally.
Amy S. Smothers and Michael L. Smothers.
Brittany Monique Autry and Roy Dale Autry.
Austra Eternity Wheat and Blake Anthony Wheat.
Kimberly Ann Holton and Russell Bryan Holton.
