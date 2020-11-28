Marriages
Cecil Wayne Stevens and Kortnie Nichole Sloan.
Brandon Levi Gore and Brittany Leann Hood.
Billy Joe Reid and Stephanie B Gutierrez.
Divorces
Marshella Lea Schrader and Randall Don Schrader.
Joseph Leroy,Iii Pease and Destinee Rose Pease.
Updated: November 28, 2020 @ 11:18 am
ADA [ndash] Katherine Fulton Preston, 86, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook…
SULPHUR [ndash] Glen Rush Smith, 93, of Sulphur, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 in Sulphur. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
ARVADA [ndash] Brenda Carol "Yarbrough" Richardson passed on Oct. 26, 2019, in Colorado. She was born to Gerald C. Yarbrough and Helen B. "Maxwell" Yarbrough on Nov. 5, 1947, in Holdenville, OK. Through various moves with the family, she ended up residing in Arvada, CO. She retired from the …
ADA [ndash] Katherine Fulton Preston, 86, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada. For up-to-date service information, please follow us on Facebook at Estes Phillips Fu…
BROKEN ARROW [ndash] Graveside services for Margaret Louise Roberts, 87, of Broken Arrow, formerly of Ada, are 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Roberts died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at a nursing home in Broken Arrow. She was born March 16, 1933, in Oklahoma City to Robert W. an…
