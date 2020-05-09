Marriages
Jacob Daniel Ulrich and Shayle Khristine Hart
Divorces
Cyann Colbie Mann and Wendell Jason Mann
Allison Ann Presgrove and Cassidy Scott Presgrove
Weldon Lee Cranford Jr and Jennifer Dawn Ecker
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Jackie Wayne Mullins, 68, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Wilburn will officiate. Mr. Mullins passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. He was born August 18, 1951, in Ada to James "Jack" and Freda Hopper Mullins. He…
ADA [ndash] Gene Robert McInturff Jr, 62, of Ada, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
PORUM [ndash] Peggy Lee Smith, 67, of Porum, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Porum. A private family service will be held at a later date.
ADA [ndash] Johnathon Alexander Bratton, 16, of Ada passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.