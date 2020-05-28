Divorces Granted May 21
Kori Nicole Chapman and Cody Alan Chapman.
Cari S. Rogers and Matthew R.l. Rogers
Christian Marie Lorenz and Jason Michael Lorenz.
Chandra Dawn Sampson and Michael Shane Sampson.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 6:42 pm
ADA [ndash] Lillian Spence, 83, of Ada, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] On Wednesday, March 20, 2020, Dr. William A. Carter passed away at age 84. William was born Sept. 16, 1935, in Ada, to George and Flora (Summers) Carter. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in education from East Central University and began his teaching career at Union Hi…
