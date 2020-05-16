Marriages
Daniel Ryan Lonergan and Ariel Nicole Krebbs, May 11.
Divorces
Christopher Michael Baxter and Jennifer Lynn Baxter.
Cheri Lynn Meyers and Gabriel Lee Meyers.
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Richard Delano Dveney, 81, of Ada, are at 10 a.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Mickey Hollars will officiate. Mr. Dveney died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 30, 1939, in Harden City to Dick and Zelma Phillips Dvene…
STONEWALL [ndash] Charlene Williams Whisenhunt, 87, of Stonewall, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Stonewall. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Glenda Jean Bray, 80, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Rosedale Cemetery. Mrs. Bray passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born May 14, 1939, in Jesse to Albert Paskel and Eva Ruth Richardson Gipson. She married William Clyde …
