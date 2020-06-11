Marriages
Maverick Ulate Navarrete and Chaisley Michelle Moon
Divorces
Juan Nicolas Hernandez and Hailey Michelle Hernandez
Stephanie Michelle Woods and Micheal Gene Woods
Baker Len Bramlett and Julie Michelle Bramlett
ADA [ndash] A brief graveside celebration of life for Betty Nadine Edwards will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada. Betty is the daughter of David Merle and Helen Edwards. She is survived by a sister, Ruthann Sokol; a brother-in-law, Harold Holt; many nieces, nephews and t…
ADA [ndash] Services for Sandra Kay Petete, 58, of Ada are at 4 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Steve Wilburn will officiate. Burial will be Monday at Rosedale Cemetery. Mrs. Petete passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at an Oklahoma City hospice house. She was born De…
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for David Leonard Haught, 75, of Ada are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. His brother-in-law, the Rev. Steve DeShazo will officiate. Mr. Haught passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at a local care center. He was born June 12, 1944, in Marlow,…
NORMAN [ndash] Jerry D. Duty, 73, passed away June 9, 2020. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. June 15 at Primrose Funeral Service in Norman. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. June 16 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Norman. Family is accepting floral gifts. Please sign the online guestbook.
