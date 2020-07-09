Marriages
Thomas Maurice Clark and Trista Williams
Divorces
Whitney Leanna Brady and Carl Matthew Brady
Jamica Lasha Tanner and Manny Saul Tanner
Kimberly Sue Ward and Jeffrey Roy Ward
ADA [ndash] Services for Inez Gertrude Gould, 92, of Ada are at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Brian Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanette Cemetery. Mrs. Gould passed away Sunday, July 5 at an Ada hospital. She was born Sept. 12, 1927, in Trousdale, to And…
KONAWA [ndash] Services for infant Lylah Ivory Ann Lindsey, infant daughter of Joshua Lindsey and Brooke Davis of Konawa, are at 10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Community Church in Vamoosa. Pastor Drew Isaacs will officiate. The infant was born and died Monday, June 29 at an Oklahoma City hospital…
ADA [ndash] Services for Eulene Smith, 90, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Susan Ayres will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Smith passed a…
