Maria Ruiz-Blanco listens to her third graders

Maria Ruiz-Blanco teaches third grade at Washington Grade Center. She has been with Ada City Schools 10 years.
“I’ve been teaching since 1998,” Ruiz-Blanco said. “I never thought I was going to be a teacher. Actually, I wanted to be in social work, because I thought that was one way of making a difference in a real way in the community. I started teaching in Chicago, since they needed bilingual teachers. I realized that teaching in the Chicago Public Schools was social work. So I stayed in teaching.”
Ruiz-Blanco said her teaching isn’t just a job, but who she is.
“It’s the best part of my day,” Ruiz-Blanco said. “It gives me an an opportunity to have discussions with my students about the world, about the importance of diversity, and the importance of learning from each other. So I think I have a chance to bring the world into their lives. That’s what I find more rewarding.
“I notice that my students are open and kind, and they are so eager to learn,” Ruiz-Blanco said. “I also think it’s important for us to listen to our students and see what it is they want to to learn, and go from there. So it’s more that just our standards and our curriculum, it’s what matters to them. And that’s what I try to do.”
Ruiz-Blanco was nominated by Brandy Johnson.
“Ms. Ruiz-Blanco brings culture into her classroom,” Johnson said. “My special needs child grew to love social studies because of her. From learning how to sing Happy Birthday in Chinese, Spanish vocabulary, and learning about The Five Tribes. She is an amazing asset to a small community.”
Ruiz-Blanco said that her biggest challenge is that there’s not enough time to do everything she wants to do in her class.
“We can’t come to school Saturdays and Sundays,” she joked. “That would not be very popular. But yes, I think the biggest challenge is that I never have enough time to do every project and activity I want to do.”
