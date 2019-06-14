Five years after he appeared on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior,” Ada resident Danny Manuel got another chance to test his skills against other contestants.
Manuel competed in a regional qualifying event for the show’s 11th season, which took place April 12 and 13 at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. He said he could not reveal any details of the competition until the episode airs on NBC.
“I cannot talk about how I did,” he said Wednesday. “I can say that I was there and actually did get to compete, but we’ll have to wait til Monday night to find out how I did.”
Manuel was a “walk-on competitor,” meaning that he did not apply for a spot in the regional qualifier. He said he did not apply in advance because he did not know at the time whether he would seek public office again, following an unsuccessful run for the Oklahoma House in the fall of 2018.
“In December, I still didn’t know what I was going to do,” Manuel said. “By the time April came along and I knew they were in Oklahoma City, I was leaning more towards not running again.”
He said people who appear on “American Ninja Warrior” are barred from seeking public office for two years after the show.
Manuel said the show has openings for walk-on competitors — the term for people who applied for a slot in the regional qualifier but did not receive a phone call confirming their acceptance to the event.
Successful applicants typically get a call asking them to be at a regional competition at a certain date and time. Since Manuel had not applied for a spot, he decided to attend the OKC qualifier as a walk-on candidate.
“The way the walk-ons work, people show up, you get a ticket,” he said. “They put these tickets in a jar and pull one out of a fishbowl. And they pulled out 20 numbers, and I was number seven.
“They actually ran some of those, and I got to be one of them that got to step on the course and compete.”
Kevin Castech, senior press manager for “American Ninja Warrior,” confirmed on Thursday that Manuel made it into the episode, but his appearance will be brief. The episode is set to air at 7 p.m. Central time Monday on NBC.
Manuel’s last appearance on the show was in the spring of 2014.
