Managing pandemic-related stress

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, people are urged to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing in hopes of slowing the spread of the disease.
Spending your days at home with limited resources, stimulation or social contact can affect your mental health, according to the American Psychological Association. But you can take steps to manage your stress in these difficult times.
The APA offers these five tips for coping with pandemic-related stress:
1. Limit your news consumption to reliable sources. It’s important to stay updated with accurate and timely information about COVID-19, but too much exposure to coverage of the virus can heighten feelings of fear and anxiety. Balance the time you spend on news and social media with other activities, such as reading or listening to music.
2. Create and follow a daily routine. Sticking to a daily routine can help you maintain a sense of order and purpose, even though you are isolated. Try to include daily activities such as work, exercise or learning, even if they must be done remotely. Incorporate other healthy pastimes into your routine as needed.
3. Stay virtually connected. Face-to-face interactions may be limited, but try phone calls, text messages, video chat and social media to tap your social support networks. If you’re feeling sad or anxious, use those conversations to discuss your experience and the emotions it’s causing. Reach out to friends and acquaintances who are in a similar situation.
4. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Get enough sleep, eat well and exercise at home when you are physically capable of doing so. Avoid using alcohol or drugs as a way to cope with stressful situations.
5. Use psychological strategies to manage your stress and stay positive. Examine your worries and try to be realistic in thinking about them, as well as your ability to cope. Try not to think in catastrophic terms, but focus on what you can do and accept the things you can’t change.
