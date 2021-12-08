A man was stabbed at his Ada residence Wednesday morning and was critically injured.
City of Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said 29-year-old Jonathon Skylar Brown was stabbed several times at his residence in the 200 block of W. 15th Street at about 5:45 a.m.
After being stabbed, Brown went to a friend's house and called 911. Brown was taken by medical helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical but stable condition.
Ada police believe the stabbing was the result of a dispute, and there is a person of interest in the case.
