Man shot to death in Ahloso community

Ada resident Cole David Twilligear, 25, was shot to death Monday, reportedly after an altercation with a family member.
Arrested was Howard Wesley Tarver, 26, of Duncan.
Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies were called to a trailer park residence in the Ahloso community south of Ada at 1:53 a.m., according to Deputy Brett Edens.
"While en route, Central Dispatch advised that the reporting party, Dalton Twilligear, stated that his brother, Cole Twilligear, had been shot in the head and was not breathing," Edens wrote in a report. "Central dispatch also advised that Dalton stated that the firearm that had been used was sitting on the hood of a car outside of the residence."
Edens said he arrived on scene and spoke with Dalton Twilligear.
"Dalton stated that (he) and his brother had gotten into a fight, and then Howard (Tarver) shot him," Edens said.
Edens then spoke to Tarver, who was sitting on some steps outside of the residence.
"(Tarver) stated that Cole and Dalton had gotten into a fight, and then stated that he had shot Cole," Edens said.
No motive was given, and Tarver was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center where he is being held without bond.
Sheriff John Christian requested crime scene and case assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.