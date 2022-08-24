A man was seriously injured in a train-vs-pedestrian accident at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train tracks just northeast of the intersection with West 14th Street in Ada.
Initial reports indicate the man’s leg had been severed below the knee. The victim appeared to have other injuries as well.
At the scene, Mercy EMS was observed preparing to transport the victim to a waiting AirEvac helicopter at Ada Regional Airport. The victim was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
The victim was discovered when Ada firefighters were returning from a call regarding a burn ban violation, when one of the firefighters spotted a person on the railroad tracks.
Authorities on the scene said the operator of the train was probably unaware the incident occured, and were still trying to determine which train actually struck the man.
The Ada Police Department was investigating the incident. The identity of the victim was not immediately available. The tracks and the intersection were clear by 11 a.m.
