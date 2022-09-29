Man sentenced for Latta homicide

A man was sentenced Tuesday to serve time in a federal prison for shooting and killing a neighbor in 2018.
KC Cole, 36, pleaded guilty Nov. 17, 2021, pursuant to a plea agreement for second-degree murder in Indian Country for shooting an killing 28-year-old Lane Scott.
On Tuesday, Cole was sentenced to 156 months in the Bureau of Prisons along with five years of supervised release after the completion of his term of incarceration.
The murder was the culmination of a weeks-long feud between Cole, Scott and Scott’s girlfriend.
The murder occurred Oct. 3, 2018, near the intersection of County Road 3536 and CR 3536 Court in the Latta Community.
The incident began shortly before noon that day when Scott confronted Cole as he drove a pickup truck down the street. An affidavit indicates that Cole and Scott’s girlfriend at the time had been arguing for a couple of weeks over her pit bull dog running loose.
On the day of the shooting, while the two men were arguing, Scott reportedly punched Cole in the face. Cole then grabbed his pistol and fired about six bullets into Scott’s body.
Cole was arrested and originally charged by the state with first-degree manslaughter and shooting with intent to kill.
However, those charges were later dismissed in March 2021 in relation to the “McGirt” ruling, where the U.S. Supreme Court determined that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma fall within American Indian reservations which were never disestablished by Congress following Oklahoma’s statehood.
And the “Bosse v. Oklahoma,” where the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals essentially ruled that cases involving American Indians should be handled by the federal government or tribal authorities.
The state charges against Cole were dismissed for “lack of subject matter jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed in Indian Country.”
The federal government picked up the case in April 2021 and Cole was indicted.
In September 2022, Cole asked the court to “vary downward from the range suggested by the United States Sentencing Guidelines. He asks that this Court impose a sentence of 151 months.”
His attorney, Michael Francis Gorman, introduced background information for the court to consider.
“The dispute, however, is not what prompted the shooting,” Gorman said in a defendant motion for downward variance document. “Rather, on the day of the shooting, (Lane Scott) approached (Cole’s) vehicle and then threw a punch and struck (Cole) through his car window. The photograph circulated in the media after booking depicts the result of the assault.
“(Cole), blinded by this unexpected strike, grabbed the handgun in his vehicle and fired in the direction of (Lane Scott) at point blank range, the panicked gunfire struck (Lane Scott) in the neck and thigh areas — a very wide shot pattern for a victim so close to the muzzle of the handgun. This is consistent with (Cole’s) statement that he saw ‘white’ after he was hit. (Cole) panicked.”
Cole’s attorney said the case begs for leniency as it is an unusual case for second-degree murder.
Gorman said that, “While the offense of conviction involves violent conduct directed to (Lane Scott), (Cole’s) actions were a response to the violent conduct of (Lane Scott).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.