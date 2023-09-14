An Ada man who stabbed his relative more than a dozen times and then robbed a local store, pleaded guilty to two felony charges Tuesday in federal court.
Alexander Elias Clark, 22, was indicted for the assault and the robbery, which occurred in June.
He pleaded guilty to one count of “assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and one count of robbery in Indian Country.”
In addition to those two charges, Clark was originally indicted on a count of “assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country,” but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Federal court records indicate the maximum possible penalty for the assault conviction is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release, while the robbery conviction has a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release.
The crimes
The stabbing occurred at a residence in the 15,000 block of County Road 1562. Both Clark and the victim are Chickasaw tribal members, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, so the federal government prosecuted the case.
According to a court filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney James Seaman, on June 14, Clark attacked an adult relative with a knife, “stabbing him approximately 14 times in the head, neck and shoulders, causing serious bodily injury.”
The victim was taken by ambulance for emergency treatment and all of the stab wounds required staples or stitches, according to Seaman.
“(The victim) was sleeping in a chair on the back porch of a relative’s house when the defendant attacked him for no apparent reason,” Seaman said. “By stabbing (the victim) at least 14 times with a knife, the defendant intended to cause bodily harm.”
Seaman said after the assault, Clark walked to the Love’s Country Store at 300 N. Mississippi in Ada and entered the store.
“The defendant entered the Love’s, shirtless and covered in blood from the attack ...,” Seaman said. “The clerk ... asked him if he was OK, and the defendant responded by threatening to kill her. After threatening to kill her several times, the defendant picked up a 30-pack of Michelob Ultra and walked towards the exit. He briefly stopped and asked (the clerk) if she was going to do anything. She told him no. The defendant left the store without paying for the beer.”
Seaman said, Clark then walked to the Taco Bell parking lot where he was confronted by police officers.
“On body-cam video, he told the officers that he killed (his relative) and gave the address,” Seaman said. “He claimed he was ‘doing God’s work,’ and admitted to stabbing (the victim) with a knife approximately 16 times.”
Seaman said the charges arose from an investigation by the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, the United States Department of the Interior — Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Ada Police Department and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason A. Robertson, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Clark was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending sentencing.
