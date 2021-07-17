Allen resident Stanley G. Lasarsky, 92, was killed Thursday night when a 1980's model Ford farm tractor he was standing behind, while it was parked and running in a pasture, for an unknown reason rolled backwards onto the Lasarsky.
Lasarsky was pinned for approximately four hours. He was extricated by Allen Fire Department, and pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy EMS.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:05 p.m. on private property on State Highway 1, about seven miles south of Allen, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The report cited as the cause of Incident "defective equipment."
Trooper Chase Mass of the Johnston/Marshall County Detachment of Troop F was assisted by Allen Fire Department, Ada Fire Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, Mercy EMS and Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Investigator Leroy Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.