A man was killed in an early morning train-vs-pedestrian accident Friday.
An 85-car Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was traveling westbound between Country Club Road and Crazy Corner (the intersection Arlington and Mississippi) just before 4 a.m. Friday, according to City of Ada spokesperson Lisa Bratcher.
"They spotted what they thought was debris on the tracks," Bratcher said. "As they got closer, they could see a shoe. The person never moved. They applied the brakes, but it was an 85-boxcar train. The train came to a stop near Crazy Corner."
A male subject approximately 35 to 40 years old was found about 1,300 feet southwest of the Country Club intersection, presumably killed by the train.
The cause of the accident and the identity of the victim remain under investigation. Identification is pending fingerprint and other verification.
