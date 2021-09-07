An Ada man was injured Sunday after crashing his vehicle off a highway in the southern portion of Pontotoc County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Bagwell reports that the wreck occurred at 3:33 p.m. on state Highway 99, about 5 miles south of Fittstown.
Bagwell said 62-year-old Alex D. Arles of Ada was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup north on SH99 when he ran off the road to the left, struck a mailbox and a fence, then crashed into a 2005 Dodge pickup which was parked at a residence.
The collision knocked the parked vehicle into a 67-year-old Stonewall man, Larry K. Colbert, who was standing near the parked vehicle. Colbert was thrown into the residence, but was not injured.
Arles was taken by AirEvac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in serious condition with head and trunk internal injuries. However, on Monday late afternoon, a spokesperson for OUMC said Arles was in surgery, but was listed in good condition prior to that.
Bagwell listed the cause of the crash as “alcohol - driving under the influence,” and listed Arles’ condition at the time of the wreck as “drinking - ability impaired.” Bagwell said a seat belt was not in use.
Mercy EMS, Ada and Fittstown firefighters, Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies and additional OHP troopers also responded.
*****
Another accident occurred late Monday morning two miles east of Ada injuring a Tupelo man.
At approximately 11:55 a.m. Robert D. Anderson, 90, of Tupelo, was driving a 2016 Ford F150 pickup north bound on County Road 3610 when he stopped at a stop sign. Anderson then pulled onto State highway 1 where he was struck by a 2005 Peterbilt semi driven by Christopher K. Litton, 42, of Ardmore.
Anderson was transported by AirEvac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in critical condition with a head injury. Litton was not injured.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use in both vehicles.
