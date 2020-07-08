A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the pickup truck he was driving struck an embankment on the southeast corner of the intersection of State Highway 19 and County Road 3530 west of Ada.
The vehicle was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane of SH19 when, for unknown reasons, it left the roadway and struck an embankment, coming to rest upright. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported by Mercy EMS to a waiting AirEvac Lifeteam helicopter at Ada Regional Airport.
The outside westbound lane of SH19 was closed briefly. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ada Fire Department, and Chickasaw Lighthorse Police responded to the incident with Mercy EMS.
