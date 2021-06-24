Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in Ada which left a man with serious injuries.
At 5:15 a.m., Ada police responded to the 600 block of W. 19th St. and discovered Christopher Easley, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound.
"Officers reported Easley appeared to have been shot with a shotgun in the torso and upper chest area," Ada Police Sgt. of Detectives Shane Jones said in a press release. "Easley identified the person who shot him as Christopher Lyda, 20, and he (Lyda) left the area running northbound on Ash Ave."
Easley was taken by Mercy EMS to Ada Municipal Airport where he was then taken by medical helicopter to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City. A spokesperson for OU Medical Center said Wednesday afternoon that Easley was listed in serious condition.
"Several neighbors in the area reported hearing a gunshot just prior to the call coming in to Pontotoc County Central Dispatch," Jones said. "Detectives and other officers searched the area but Lyda was not found at that time. Both victim and suspect were verified as Chickasaw Nation citizens.
"The assault is considered part of the Major Crimes Act in Indian Country, therefore the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police were informed of the situation. Special Agents from the FBI’s Ardmore field office responded to the scene and took over the investigation with the assistance of the Ada Police Department and the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department."
Jones said a few hours later, both Ada Police investigators and Lighthorse patrolmen and investigators began checking some addresses that Lyda is known to frequent. At about 9 a.m., Lyda was located while police were checking a residence in the 600 block of W. 14th Street.
"It was at that time Lighthorse personnel found Lyda in the backyard of the residence laying prone on the ground with a pistol to his head and his finger on the trigger," Jones said. "It was first believed that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head."
However, Jones said, Lyda did not have a gunshot wound, but he was unconscious and appeared he was possibly overdosing on some type of drug.
"Ada Fire personnel arrived on scene and began treating Lyda with Narcan until Mercy EMS arrived on scene and continued to administer several doses of the drug used for suspected opioid overdoses," Jones said. "Lyda was then transported to the Chickasaw Medical Center for further treatment. FBI agents came to the West 14th scene where they along with Ada Police officers and Lighthorse officers continued the investigation."
The suspected weapon used in the assault on Ash Ave. was found in the backyard of the residence where Lyda was located, which is three blocks north of the site of the gunshot earlier in the morning, Jones said.
FBI Agents assigned to the case were expected to forward a complaint and request a warrant for the arrest of Lyda from the Assistant United States District Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma later Wednesday, Jones said.
