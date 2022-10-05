A 55-year-old Ada man was injured in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon on highway 3W approximately 14 miles west of Ada.
According to a reported from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Gunner Northcutt of the Pontotoc Detachment of OHP Troop F, Jeffery Black was injured when the 2007 Harley Davidson he was riding northbound at a high rate of speed, when he lost control, departing from the roadway to the right.
Black was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and shoulder injuries.
The report cites speed as the cause of the crash.
Northcutt was assisted by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Oil Center Fire Department, Asher Fire Department and Lighthorse Police Department.
