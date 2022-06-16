Mike Casady, 63, who was seriously injured in a May 16 explosion at his Latta farm, received a tumultuous welcome home after spending 29 days in an Oklahoma City hospital.
“On May 16th, he was working on his farm,” Chenae Casady Lippard, his daughter, said Wednesday. “He was welding on a tank, and the tank exploded. He caught himself on fire.”
Lippard said Casady was able to roll and put the fire on his body out.
“But there was still a fire inside the shop,” Lippard continued. “After he put himself out, he went back into the shop, and was able to get the fire out. It was a good thing, since there was a diesel tank full in the shop. If he hadn’t gone back in, and gotten that fire out, then the whole thing would have exploded.”
Casady was then able to use his cell phone to call for help.
“The Pickett Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene,” Lippard said. “They called for a chopper.”
An Air Evac helicopter landed at the Vanoss baseball field. Casady was transported directly to Integris Burn Unit in Oklahoma City. He stayed there for the next 29 days.
Lippard said Casady had been burned on approximately 20 percent of his body.
“During his stay there, “Lippard added, “he had four skin grafts.”
Casady also went into respiratory distress there.
Initially, doctors thought his inpatient care could last as long as 60 days, but Casady continued to beat the odds.
“I would like to add that I live in this best community there ever was,” Casady said. “I accredited my healing, sooner than expected, first to God, my family, and friends. They have pulled together and showed an outpouring of love, prayers and support as I have walked this journey to recovery. So many have stepped up and done things for me and there are not enough words to say thank to everyone who has been there for me and my family and have went above and beyond during this time.”
“He had a hard time with flashbacks (of the accident) during the first two weeks of his hospital stay,” Lippard said. “One night he just woke my mom and my sister up and said that God had done a miracle on him, that God had showed him that He had been with him for the whole, his entire journey, and He took those horrible flashbacks away.
“So my dad’s really praising God for the miracle he performed in his life. We think he is a walking miracle because of everything that has happened: my sister being able to get to him in under a minute, him being able to put (the fire on him) out, the whole building not exploding. Those are major things that we give God the glory for.”
Friends and neighbors line the road leading to the Casady property to welcome Mike home.
