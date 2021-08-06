A man was seriously injured in a construction accident Friday in Ada.
The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. on a property in the 1400 block of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd. where a 70' by 70' building is being constructed.
The front portion of the building collapsed, knocking over a scissor lift. The worker was in the scissor lift about 20 above a concrete slab when it tumbled to the ground with him inside.
Ada firefighters and Mercy EMS responded.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken by Air Evac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. The man's identity and condition have not yet been released.
