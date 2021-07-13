A Stratford man was injured when the vehicle he was driving went off an area road early Friday afternoon.
Hurt was 59-year-old Marcy Jimboy, who was alone while driving a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado on a Garvin County road just south of Stratford.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report lists just after 2 p.m. June 9 as the time when the vehicle, traveling northbound at the time, went off the county road to the left.
Troopers report Jimboy's vehicle struck a corner post and came to rest on the west side of the roadway.
Jimboy was airlifted from the scene and taken to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City. No information was available about his injuries or condition when admitted into the hospital.
