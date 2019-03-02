Man held without bond in kidnapping, child endangerment case

An Ada man is behind bars at the Pontotoc County Justice Center facing charges of kidnapping and child endangerment.
Kevin Richard Wiser, 39, of Ada, was arrested shortly after midnight Sunday when Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 14,200 block of County Road 3492. Records indicate deputies found Wiser in possession of a loaded gun, allegedly refusing to allow his girlfriend and her child to leave the residence.
According to records provided by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began earlier in the day Saturday, when Wiser and his girlfriend allegedly began arguing over money from a tax refund.
Records indicate both parties told deputies they returned to Ada Saturday from an overnight stay at the Grand Hotel & Casino in Shawnee. Wiser and his girlfriend stopped at Walmart on the way home, where both parties told deputies an argument began. The pair left Walmart and returned home but later decided to go back to Walmart, where they say another argument occurred.
Deputies report both parties told them the argument continued after the couple left Walmart for the second time Saturday. Upon returning home, records indicate, Wiser’s girlfriend told him she was going to go pick up her daughter. Wiser told deputies he insisted his girlfriend leave the debit card containing the proceeds from their tax refund. Deputies report the woman left the card and later returned with her daughter.
Records indicate Wiser told deputies that when his girlfriend returned, she “tried to talk” to him, but that he didn’t want to talk “due to him being so angry.” Deputies report Wiser told them he went into a bedroom occupied by his girlfriend and her daughter and retrieved a pistol from under a mattress “and immediately placed it behind his back so the child would not see it.”
Deputies report Wiser told them he retrieved the gun because his girlfriend “called six guys out to their residence,” and he felt he needed it for “protection.”
Records indicate Wiser’s girlfriend told deputies that upon her return from picking up her daughter, Wiser became “hateful” to her and began “calling her names” and telling her he “wanted his money.” She told deputies she took her daughter into a bedroom, but Wiser came into the room and “pulled his gun out from under the mattress.” Deputies report the woman told them Wiser “started waving the gun in the air and told her that she was not going anywhere until she gave him the money.”
Records indicate the woman told deputies that Wiser then returned to the living room and “sat down on the couch with the gun on his lap.” Deputies report the woman told them she took her daughter into the garage and began texting a friend for help, asking them to call the police.
Deputies were notified around 11:40 p.m. Saturday by Central Dispatch that a Love’s Country Store employee at the Main Street location wanted to speak to them because “his friend and her daughter were being held at gunpoint.” Upon their arrival at the store, the employee showed the messages they were receiving to deputies, who immediately responded to the residence and ordered Wiser out of the house.
Records indicate deputies recovered a loaded Hi-Point .40 caliber pistol from the house.
Wiser is next scheduled to appear in Pontotoc County District Court at 1:30 p.m. March 12.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by mail clewis@theadanews.com.
