Man goes missing from home

Authorities are searching for an 80-year-old Ada resident who went missing Saturday.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Bobby Mills, who suffers from dimentia, was reported missing from a residence in the 2800 block of Bowen Lane in the southeast portion of Ada.
As of press time Monday, Mills had not been located, despite an extensive search of the area.
Bratcher said that after Mills was reported missing Saturday, crews searched a 300-acre area near the residence using infrared and drone technology before nightfall, without success.
Mills is described as having gray hair, brown eyes, 5’11” tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He may have been wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a cowboy hat. Anyone with information concerning Mills’ whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at (580) 332-4466.
