A National Guardsman died Saturday morning in Ada after crashing a motorcycle on his way to Guard duty.
Jonathan Jump, 44, died at the scene from massive injuries sustained in the wreck, which occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Broadway Ave.
In a report, Ada Police Officer Richard Hubble said Jump was operating a motorcycle north on Broadway when the wreck occurred. Jump reportedly ran off the road to the right and crashed into a parked pickup at the Silver Spur Motel.
The wreck set fire to the motorcycle, pickup and motel.
When Hubble arrived on the scene, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Deputy Roberto Vargas, who witnessed the wreck, and another person were performing CPR on Jump in an effort to keep him alive.
"Deputy Vargas stated that he (saw) the green motorcycle turn left (northbound) off of N.E. Richardson Loop, then started going at a high rate of speed in the 1800 block of North Broadway Ave.," Hubble said. "Deputy Vargas stated that when he looked up again, he (saw) the motorcycle lose control and then crash in front of and into the Silver Spur Motel. Deputy Vargas stated that he and another person pulled (Jump) out away from the fire and away from the truck and into the grass in front of the Silver Spur Motel, where they then ... started performing CPR."
Hubble said he spoke with a witness to the crash who is also a National Guardsman.
"(The witness) stated that he was in front of (Jump) on N.E. Richardson Loop eastbound stopped at the intersection waiting to turn left (northbound) onto Broadway Ave, where both were headed to Guard duty at the National Guard post in Ada," Hubble said. "(He) stated that when they turned onto Broadway, (Jump) went and passed him in the outside lane at a high rate of speed. (The witness) stated that he observed (Jump) lose control and crash. (He said) that he did not know it was (Jump) until he got out to help at the (wreck) scene."
Jump's body was taken to Criswell Funeral Home in Ada pending further arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.