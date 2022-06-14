An Ada man died Monday after being struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk.
Kenneth Wheeler, 75, of Ada was operating an electric wheelchair when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by 44-year-old John Cannady of Ada, according to a police report.
The incident occurred at about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd. and Hoppe Blvd.
"Upon arrival I made contact with several citizens who were attempting to render aid to (Wheeler), " Ada Police Officer Vernon Langley said. "Wheeler appeared to have multiple lacerations, and possible blunt force trauma. Wheeler had his head, hands, and abdomen covered with wet towels in order to keep his temperature down due to him laying on the hot concrete. I was not able to get a response from Wheeler, but he did continue to breath."
Ada firefighters and Mercy EMS paramedics arrived and began treating Wheeler.
"Cannady stated he had a green arrow, and proceeded to turn left from Hoppe Blvd. onto Lonnie Abbott." Langley said. "Cannady stated he did not see Wheeler in the crosswalk, and did not know he was there until striking him with his vehicle."
Witnesses at the scene said they believed Wheeler was crossing against a traffic light.
"Cannady stated Wheeler was in his blind spot through his windshield and pillar," Langley said. "As I spoke with Cannady, he did not appear to be under the influence of any intoxicating substances. Cannady did not have an odor of alcohol coming from him. However, Cannady did appear to be in shock. Cannady was distraught over the incident."
Wheeler was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he was pronounced dead.
