One of two men who were shot Nov. 8, one fatally, was recently arrested on suspicion of several felonies including murder, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Arrested was 52-year Robie Watters.
Watters and another man, 33-year-old Russell “Rusty” Bolen, were shot that evening between Sasakwa and Wewoka in Seminole County.
According to the OSBI, the shooting occurred at a rural area shortly after 8 p.m.
The OSBI issued a press release saying the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 8:15 p.m. regarding the shooting.
According to the release, after arriving at the scene, deputies discovered two men shot -- Bolen and Watters. Bolen was pronounced dead at the scene, while Watters was "transported from the scene" to be hospitalized.
The OSBI reports that 46-year-old Daniel Sisco said Bolen and Watters pointed firearms at him, so he shot at them, striking them both.
According to a press release from the OSBI, "As a result of the OSBI investigation, on Sunday OSBI agents arrested Watters after his release from the hospital."
Watters was arrested on a warrant for carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, felony pointing a firearm, second-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon-shooting with the Intent to kill.
Watters was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center pending transfer to the Seminole County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.