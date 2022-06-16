An Ada man was arrested Sunday for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
Additionally, the suspect, Micah Aaron Perkins, 35, was charged this week with attempted kidnapping and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
On Sunday, Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Niblett was dispatched to the Agri-Plex located at 1700 North Broadway in reference to a suspicious incident. The reporting person said that a man in a white SUV tried to take a girl. He described the white SUV to have a dog cage on top of it.
The incident occurred while many people were attending the Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association Finals.
The suspect had left the scene prior to Niblett’s arrival but was stopped by another deputy near the District Courthouse at Townsend and 13th streets.
“I asked what had happened and (Perkins) said that these men were chasing him and trying to get him,” Niblett said in a report. “I then went over to the two men near (a) truck parked on Townsend and made contact with my (reporting person) as well as (another man). I asked them what happened and (one man) advised that his daughter had come screaming to him that the man in the SUV had tried to take her.
“He said that (Perkins) was then confronted and left, then came back and struck someone with (his) vehicle and then left. (The man) said that (Perkins) was driving around the Agri-Plex as a mobile petting zoo asking kids if they wanted to pet his animals. I then observed on (Perkins’) vehicle the writing that said mobile petting zoo. I then went and looked at the vehicle closer, and inside ... was two dogs, two chickens, a cat, and (Perkins) said there was a snake inside as well.”
Niblett returned to the Agri-Plex and spoke with the victim and witnesses.
“(The girl said) she was out with some other kids when this man was driving around talking to parents and kids asking if they wanted to pet his animals,” Niblett said. “She said that he told her to come over to his vehicle to pet his (animals) and she said no and began to walk away. She said at this point the male in the SUV began to follow her in his vehicle.
“She said that he was trying to pin her between a camper and his vehicle. She also stated that he was swinging a stick out the window at her. She said at this point she began to run and scream at which point adults began to come to her aid. While speaking with (the girl), she was shook up and had runny eyes. I asked her if he ever physical grabbed her and she said no but she thought he was going to.”
Sheriff John Christian said Perkins appeared before Judge Greg Pollard Monday and bond was denied. Perkins will reappear June 28 at 1:30 p.m.
