A video of a police scuffle with a suspect during a DUI arrest has gone viral, but police reports indicate there was much more to the incident.
Justin Allen Glaspey, 33, Ada, was arrested Monday on multiple charges after allegedly resisting arrest.
A passerby captured part of the arrest on video. In the video, it shows Glaspey outside of a minivan, where he is then wrestled to the ground by several officers. While on the ground, it appears one officer delivers two strikes with his knee, then punches Glaspey several times in the shoulder.
A banner across the person’s video read: “Ok WHAT on earth ADA PD why is he hitting him??? Are cops allowed to do that now, am I missing something???”
However, police indicate that Glaspey reportedly endangered officers and resisted arrest.
Ada Police Sgt. Jussley Canada said police received a tip about a possible DUI suspect and given a description of the vehicle. Police located the vehicle in the parking lot of Ada Wal-Mart.
Ada Police Officer Chad Reid conducted a traffic stop.
“When I made contact with (Glaspey), his face was red, his eyes bloodshot, his speech was slurred, and he had a smell of alcoholic beverage on his breath, and about his person,” Reid said in a report.
Reid told Glaspey that he was conducting a welfare check on him, and asked Glaspey if he was OK. Reid said Glaspey answered, “I’m fine,” then drove away.
“I gave Justin numerous orders to stop, and he refused, driving away,” Reid said.
Canada indicated that as she was arriving on the scene, Glaspey was driving away from the traffic stop.
“I identified Mr. Glaspey due to him being a DHS (Child Services) worker in Pontotoc County,” Canada said. “While I approached the vehicle (in my patrol unit), I noticed Mr. Glaspey‘s brake lights come on, and he began to drive off with Officer Reid still at his window.
“Officer Reid began giving Mr. Glaspey commands to stop his vehicle and was unsuccessful. I then activated my overhead emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop Mr. Glaspey. Mr. Glaspey then rolled through the stop sign at the corner of the east parking lot.”
Canada said Glaspey then stopped his vehicle in the southeast (portion) of the parking lot, but would not get out of the vehicle when instructed to do so.
“Mr. Glaspey refused and lock the door,” Canada said.
Canada said she noticed the passenger side door was unlocked, so she went around, opened the door, and then removed the keys from the ignition so that Glaspey couldn’t drive away. Police then attempted to forcefully remove Glaspey from the vehicle, due to his resisting.
Canada said while they were scuffling, she tased Glaspey but indicated he removed the taser prongs and threw them at her.
“I then advised dispatch to get someone en route with a pepper ball gun due to Mr. Glaspey continuing to not comply with lawful orders,” Canada said. “While Mr. Glaspey was yelling, I could also smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. I informed Mr. Glaspey that if he didn’t get out of the vehicle, he was going to be pepper balled, and he still did not comply.”
A Chickasaw Lighthorse police officer arrived on the scene to assist.
After Glaspey was outside of the vehicle, police then wrestled him to the ground as he reportedly continued to resist.
“While on the ground, Mr. Glaspey would not give officers his hands so that he could be placed into handcuffs,” Canada said. “I asked officers for a baton so I could pry his arm out from underneath him as I was trying to do so, but no one had a baton on their person at the time.
“(Lighthorse Police) Officer Lindsey then began trying to get Mr. Glaspey to free his arms from underneath him by delivering strikes to Mr. Glaspey’s shoulders. Mr. Glaspey’s right arm was then placed into handcuffs, but his left arm was still underneath him.
“I attempted to drive stun (with a Taser) the back of Mr. Glaspey’s shoulder to gain compliance, but it was unsuccessful. Officer Lindsey then began delivering more strikes to his left shoulder. While doing this, Mr. Glaspey bit Officer Lindsey’s hand.
“Mr. Glaspey pulled his arm from underneath him and hit Officer Lindsey near his groin area. While he was attempting to hit Officer Lindsey a second time, I was struck in the left leg. Officers then finally were able to get Mr. Glaspey’s arm free and placed in handcuffs.”
Reid said EMS was called due to Glaspey being tased, and to look at some scrapes on Glaspey’s face and arms.
Reid said as he was escorting Glaspey to a patrol vehicle, Glaspey refused numerous orders to get into the vehicle.
“(Glaspey) kept saying he was a child welfare worker, and he works with us every day,” Reid said. “(Glaspey) stated he was not wanting to deal with us today. I told (Glaspey) he was intoxicated and he said OK.
“When I said he was on the road, he said he wasn’t on the road, he was in a parking lot. (Glaspey) kept saying he was not driving and we had no reason to play these games with him.”
Canada said after Glaspey was placed into the patrol car, she attempted to read him an implied consent.
“Mr. Glaspey began naming my family members that he knows,” Canada said. “I then gave the implied consent card to (Pontotoc County Sheriff’s) Deputy (Ashley) Trower, and began to walk away. Mr. Glaspey then stated he knows my family and will play that game, and that he stated, ‘I ain’t that mother (expletive).’ I then asked him, “Are you threatening my family?” to which he replied, ‘Yeah all day, all day.’ Deputy Trower then read him the implied consent, and it was refused by Mr. Glaspey.”
Glaspey then reportedly began naming off the family members of several officers, according to Canada.
Glaspey was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, threatening an act of violence, assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, obstruction and eluding an officer while endangering others.
Glaspey was taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center and held without bond.
“When we arrived at (PCJC), jail staff placed (Glaspey) in a restraint chair,” Reid said. “(Glaspey) began to tell me (where he lives) and for me to come to visit him. (He) stated, ‘I’ll guarantee I’ll (expletive) you up!’ (Glaspey) stated if I wanted to fight, to take my badge off and we can fight. (He) continued to say that he knows all of our families and said all of this is a conflict of interest. He began to name off members of our families. (Glaspey) stated if we want to play these games, he will play them better.”
