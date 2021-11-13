Mama T's street mission slated

Sunday will kick off the Mama T’s winter street mission.
Mama T’s will distribute coats, jackets and sweaters to their neighbors who need protection from the cold but cannot afford to buy them for themselves or their families.
“These are gently used, and have been cleaned and size labelled,” Mama T’s Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said.
The event is slated for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility at 222 E. 12th Street.
Mama T’s and her helpers will also be walking the streets of Ada distributing “blessings bags” to their neighbors on the street who will be outside during the harsh days of winter. The blessings bags will contain hand warmers, foot warmers, a mylar blanket, a stocking cap, a scarf, gloves, socks, a flashlight, a travel pillow, snacks, and a Coleman zero degree bed roll.
“If you are in need, and we do not find you, please find us,” Johnson added. “Come by the shelter at 222 E. 12th Street and we will pair you up with a blessings bag.”
