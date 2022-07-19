Mama T’s will be having a community workshop this evening, Tuesday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Aldridge Hotel, 200 S. Broadway Ave.
“We intend to share the work we are doing for our homeless with you, our Ada friends and supporters who would like to learn more about us,” Jeremy Johnson, Executive Director said. “It is our feeling that those of you who send us your hard-earned money have every right to know what we are doing with those funds.”
The public is invited to come with questions in hand, as well as suggestions that will help improve Mama T’s services. Mama T’s will have several board members in attendance as well as their Treasurer, CPA and the Executive Director to answer questions.
Ada Police Chief Carl Allen will also be available to answer questions regarding the homeless situation in Ada.
A tour of Mama T’s will be conducted by Jennifer Miller, Mama T’s administrative assistant, after the forum for those that would like to see the facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.