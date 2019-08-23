Ada residents and community leaders came together for burgers, music and a silent auction recently to celebrate Mama T’s Bread & Blessing’s one-year anniversary, a feat several years in the making.
“What we’re doing is celebrating our one year of being open, and we are so happy to have made it this far,” said Mama T’s Board President Dania Braly. “In the beginning, we were only (able to be) open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Now, we are able to be open 24/7 on Saturdays and Sundays and if there’s bad weather.”
Organizers said the intent of the event was not just to celebrate the successes of the last year, but to show the community the good work Mama T’s staff members are doing, and the benefit the facility provides for the greater Ada community.
“We are slowly making progress forward,” Braly said. “What we are trying to do is raise enough money to be open 24 hours, because we can do so much more for our guests.”
Area businesses and individual supporters donated items to be auctioned off. The silent auction raised a substantial amount of money, but donations are still needed to keep the shelter up and running.
“We need a reliable source of income every month,” Braly said. “If someone is willing to send us $10 a month, so long as we can count on that regularly — if a lot of people give a little bit, we would be well on our way to being able to afford to have this open 24/7.”
A majority of the board members wanted the community to meet their guests and see the progress they are making. Between staying sober, finding housing and obtaining employment, they have their hands full. More staff members are needed to help run Mama T’s when Director Crystal Lamb is away from the facility. At this time, if Lamb has to leave to tend to a guest’s needs or conduct business on behalf of Mama T’s, the shelter must close.
“If you have a roof over your head and food on your table, a lovely donation would be great right now to (help) meet our budget,” said Board Treasurer and Secretary Judy Cantrell.
Over the course of the last year Mama T’s has been an instrumental part of many success stories at the shelter, providing services and supports for those counting on their help.
“I want (the community) to know we are actually doing a great job. We are helping a lot of people,” Cantrell said. “We want the community to be aware of what we have here. We have men, women and children all here staying at the shelter — basically, I want them to know we need community support.”
From August 2018 through July 2019, Mama T’s Bread and Blessings has:
• Housed 179 men, women and children.
• Referred seven individuals who were approved for Rapid Rehousing.
• Helped place 39 individuals in private housing.
• Referred eight individuals into inpatient treatment.
• Referred six individuals into sober living facilities.
• Helped 12 individuals become approved for Chickasaw housing.
There are an average of 33-38 people at the shelter every night — four to six of whom are children staying at Mama T’s each night.
“Some people out there don’t even know we exist,” Braly said. “Some people don’t understand that there are homeless in Ada. They don’t see anybody pushing a cart down the street.”
The occasion was celebrated by those familiar with Mama T’s, and by some who had never been to the shelter. Organizers showed the community how important Mama T’s Bread and Blessings is for the greater Ada community. Not only is the shelter housing those in need, it is giving them a chance to succeed.
“I think the event turned out to be absolutely wonderful, and I’m grateful to the community for their support,” Director Crystal Lamb said. “I especially want to thank Celebrate Recovery for their burgers in honor of our fence they are building for us. I’m ready for the next year!”
