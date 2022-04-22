Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, today secured passage of a bill that will limit the biological sex designation on an Oklahoma birth certificate to male or female.
Senate Bill 1100 would prohibit the designation of nonbinary as an option on birth certificates issued in the state.
“People are free to believe whatever they want about their identity, but science has determined people are either biologically male or female at birth,” Dills said. “We want clarity and truth on official state documents. Information should be based on established medical fact and not an ever-changing social dialogue.”
The issue came to the forefront in the state last year when Gov. Kevin Stitt directed the State Department of Health to stop issuing birth certificates with nonbinary listed as the sex of the person. The agency had amended birth certificates without being authorized to do so under state law.
People who consider themselves nonbinary do not identify as male or female.
Dills said this legislation would codify male and female as the only designation for sex on an Oklahoma birth certificate.
Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, is the principal author of the bill.
“As the war on common sense continues, we must stand up and put a stop to this nonsense regarding biological sex. It’s not a complicated issue – biologically, you’re either a male or female. There should be no other option to choose from on a birth certificate. I’m thankful my colleagues in the House of Representatives also saw the need to stand behind science and approve this measure.”
SB1100 now moves to the governor for his signature to become law. He requested the legislation last year.
