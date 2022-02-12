Make-A-Wish Oklahoma President and CEO Brad Barghols addressed the Ada Lions Club Tuesday at the Aldridge Hotel.
“I sent a text to my daughter this morning telling her I was in Ada,” Barghols began, “because I knew her response, and her response was, ‘Greatest place in the world.’ “
“I spent my last 30 years working with sick and dying children,” he said. “And you’d think that would prepare you for when ‘that’ phone call comes, but it doesn’t in the least. My son Cooper went in for a school physical, and he never came home; he went straight to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with leukemia.”
Barghols said that three and a half years of hell ensued.
“If you’ve ever been around a really sick kid,” he continued, “you know the extent of the spiritual, mental and physical exhaustion.”
Barghols said that one day during his son’s illness, a woman came into his hospital room and announced, “Good news! Cooper’s going to get a wish!”
Barghols said he escorted the woman from the room and tersely told her his son “didn’t need a wish, because he’s going to live.” Barghols said he didn’t know at the point in time that these are not last wishes.
The most strenuous point Barghols made was the shortage of volunteers.
“It’s so easy,” he said. “For as little as four hours a year, you can be a volunteer wish-granter. It entails a little training, then going out to meet child and determining what their heart’s one true wish is. When they (the volunteers) came to my home, we had a few minutes of niceties.
“Then I was asked to leave the room, which I was a little uncomfortable with. But I now know why: because they want to find out the child’s wish. So we really work at finding what that child’s one true wish is.”
Barghols said one child was waiting for a trip to Disney World. One child wanted a hot tub. When many children are warm and buoyant, they feel “so much better.” Recently, the Foundation was able to send a child from Ada to meet actor Chris Pratt.
“I’ve got nine more in this area,” Barghols added. “They’re waiting for a volunteer and waiting for a wish.”
The Foundation grants five basic kinds of wishes: I wish to go somewhere, I wish to meet someone, I wish to have something, I wish to be something, and I wish to give my wish away.
“We recently had a child who wanted to be a veterinarian, for example,” Baghols said. “The OSU vet school absolutely rolled out the red carpet for this girl, who is seven. She got to give an animal an EKG, she got to deliver a stuffed puppy from a stuffed mommy, she got to see an actual surgery, and she got a diploma and a white doctor’s jacket. The whole group rallied around her.”
“As of this morning,” Barghols added, “we have 388 kids waiting for wishes. If we could maybe get to 160 of them this year, that means that kids are waiting too long. They’re waiting because there’s not enough financial capacity, and there’s not enough volunteer capacity. If you tell a nine-year-old that something great’s going to happen in three years, it doesn’t mean anything to them.
“I just want to leave here making it clear that these are not last wishes,” Barghols concluded, “and that we are Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. We only serve Oklahoma.”
Anyone wanting to become a Make-A-Wish volunteer can visit https://wish.org/volunteer for details.
