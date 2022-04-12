Major road construction coming soon to Latta

A major road construction project should begin soon on state Highway 1 in the Latta area.
The construction was planned to begin April 4 but was delayed. However, Oklahoma Department of Transportation District 3 Construction Engineer Bill Wilkinson believes construction will begin in April.
The project will four-lane SH1 from where it bottlenecks to two lanes from the J.A. Richardson Loop to the north side of Latta.
The intersection of SH1 and West 32nd Street (County Road 1560) will be reworked, as will the traffic signal at the intersection.
The current traffic signals hang from wires, but the new ones will be regular signal lights on poles.
Signs with reduced speed limits have already been erected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.