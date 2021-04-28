Main Street construction has begun

Ada Main Street construction started Monday.
The road is slated to undergo substantial renovation, including sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, brick pavers, landscaping, and curb and gutters.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 8:00 am
