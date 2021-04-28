Main Street construction has begun

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News Ada Main Street construction, pictured Tuesday, April 26, 2021, at the intersection of Main and Constant, started Monday. The road is slated to undergo substantial renovation, including sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, brick pavers, landscaping, and curb and gutters.

Ada Main Street construction started Monday.

The road is slated to undergo substantial renovation, including sidewalks, traffic signals, street lights, brick pavers, landscaping, and curb and gutters.

