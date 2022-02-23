The Main Street bridge over Little Sandy Creek in Byng opened last week after nearly a year of one-lane traffic due to reconstruction of the bridge and approaches. All that remains is stiping and addition of signage.
Main Street bridge in Byng finally open
- By Richard R. Barron | Chief Photographer
