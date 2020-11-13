Mafi receives USDA national teaching award

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities has honored an Oklahoma State University professor with one of only two national U.S. Department of Agriculture Excellence in College and University Teaching Awards for Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Gretchen Mafi, Ralph and Leila Boulware Endowed Chair professor and undergraduate advising coordinator in OSU’s Department of Animal and Food Sciences, has educated and mentored more than 5,000 students in both traditional and online learning during her 14-year tenure at OSU.
“It is humbling to be honored with this prestigious award. My career and achievements wouldn’t be possible without all of the support, friendships and collaborations. The Ferguson College of Agriculture, Department of Animal and Food Sciences, Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center and the OSU Meat Science Program are unique because of the great group of people that make every day happen, she said.
“But most important to the success of the program are the students. I have had the privilege and honor to work with truly exceptional students,” Mafi said.
Doug Steele, vice president of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources at APLU, said all of the award winners should be applauded.
“The high bar they’ve set stands as a powerful example not only to their students, but to other faculty striving to better serve their students,” Steele said.
More information about Mafi’s award, as well as the other award winners from around the country, is available online.
