U.S. Senate candidate Madison Horn visited Ada for the fourth time this year Friday. The 32-year-old Democrat spent the day moving from one institution to another on her ongoing tour of Oklahoma. Horn is facing off against Republican front runner James Lankford as well as Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and Independent Michael Delaney in the Nov. 8 general election.
“So why am I in Ada? We were very intentional in traveling to all 77 counties in Oklahoma early on in the campaign,” Horn said at a lunch meeting. “We’re doing it again. Ada is obviously an area of growth, so it’s important for me to come back here.”
Horn said her tour was focused on meeting people in the community.
“Initially when we came here, we met with everyday citizens who aren’t necessarily involved with government,” she said. “This time around we are meeting with council members, people who are part of the police force, firefighters. Differences in issues within the community can be seen by different individuals, so it’s important for us to kind of get a fuller picture. What I am really hoping to do is solve problems.”
Horn said she was gaining numbers as the election approaches.
“We are seeing some numbers shift,” she explained. “Five weeks ago, I believe we were down by about 13 points, and three weeks ago we were actually only down by eight. I am very hopeful. Traveling to all 77 counties, we are able to see and feel the pulse of the people, and we’re seeing that growth and momentum.”
Horn and her assistant Lake LaBrue are traveling the state in a small RV.
“People in Ada come up to me and say, ‘Madison, you’re here!’” she added. “Traveling in the van allows us to really have conversations with them.”
Horn says she’s ready for Nov. 8.
When asked what she hopes to accomplish if she is elected, she said, “So WHEN I’m elected, my focus has pretty much stayed the same: we have to rebuild trust in our elected officials, because right now we are seeing such an erosion in it that we’re not functioning. And so whether that’s a code of ethics, and ensuring that our elected officials aren’t spreading hate and disinformation is critical.
“We have to focus on our workforce, especially with rising costs due to inflation right now,” she continued. “Workforce is a huge focus of mine. Also, with the hot spot in Russia and Ukraine, and my background in foreign policy and cybersecurity, that’s a focus of mine for sure. We also don’t want to lose sight of what’s going on in China and Taiwan and Iran.”
